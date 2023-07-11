11 Jul 2023
Bruce Fogle received the college’s highest honour as professionals recognised in its annual awards.
Bruce Fogle receives the Queen’s Medal from Melissa Donald.
A vet and charity leader says he is still enjoying life in practice after more than 50 years as he received the RCVS’ highest individual honour.
Bruce Fogle was presented with the Queen’s Medal on Royal College Day in London on Friday 7 July, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the profession.
A celebrated author, chairman of Humane Society International UK and a co-founder of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Dr Fogle continues to practise at the London Vet Clinic.
And he recounted the famous story of a boy throwing starfish back into the sea after a storm to explain what has driven him throughout his distinguished career.
He said: “If you understand how animals think and behave, it’s impossible not to become interested in animal welfare.
“I’m still in practice. I enjoy practice and I’m still throwing starfish back into the sea.”
Dr Fogle’s honour was one of 11 prizes presented during the annual ceremony, which was held at the One Great George Street conference centre in Westminster.
Other winners included the former NIVA and BVA Northern Ireland branch president Mark Little and his BVA Welsh counterpart Collin Wilson, who both received Impact Awards, while Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) president Denis Novak received the International Award.
Two winners were announced for both the Inspiration award – Katie Ford, the co-founder of Vet Empowered and Vet Sustain co-director Laura Higham – and the Student Community category.
The latter saw Sophie Oliver and Legend Thurman recognised for their roles as organiser of the inaugural BSAVA Student Congress and president of the Student American Veterinary Association, respectively.
The ceremony further saw RCVS Knowledge present its annual awards for quality improvement (QI), plus a new prize for Antimicrobial Stewardship.
Gloucestershire-based vet David Charles was named Quality Improvement Champion for his work to reduce the use of prophylactic antibiotics in ovine lambings and caesarean section, while the RVC’s School of Veterinary Nursing received the education prize.
The college was recognised for its efforts to incorporate QI techniques within its post-registration qualifications.
The Antimicrobial Stewardship Champion award was presented to the White Lodge Veterinary Surgery in Devon for its work to reduce the use of antibiotics in the treatment of cat bite abscesses. Measures included checklists and the development of in-house CPD, which has enabled them to treat 86% of patients successfully without using antibiotics.