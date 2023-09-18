18 Sept 2023
SPVS and the RCVS will host a free Zoom session on the issue next month, and are inviting vets to be there and submit questions now.
Image © momius / fotolia.
A new webinar exploring issues relating to implementation of the new under care guidance will be staged by the RCVS and SPVS next month.
Vets are being invited to secure their places and submit their questions now ahead of the session, which will take place via Zoom on Wednesday 4 October from 8pm.
The issue is back in the spotlight after the RCVS council delayed enforcing part of the guidance relating to POM-Vs until the new year earlier this month.
The decision followed claims of substantial non-compliance with existing rules that both the college and VMD insisted the full extent of only became apparent in the days before its planned implementation on 1 September.
Linda Belton, the college’s junior vice-president, will address questions on the guidance during the webinar, which is due to be chaired by the SPVS president, Ryan Davis.
A SPVS spokesperson said: “The veterinary profession is constantly evolving, and staying informed about the latest regulations is crucial for both veterinary surgeons and practice owners.
“With the recent changes to UOC regulations, there are many questions and uncertainties within the veterinary community. This webinar aims to address these concerns and provide clarity on the updated guidelines.”
Places on the free webinar can be secured online, where questions can also be submitted in advance of the evening.