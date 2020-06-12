12 Jun 2020
“Despite the current challenges, we’re confident this year’s campaign will build on previous years to be our biggest RAW campaign yet” – Holly Ackroyd of Burgess Pet Care.
The organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) 2020 are planning an online “festival of events and celebrations” in August to improve the lives of rabbits in the UK.
RAW will bring together leading rabbit welfare experts and veterinary professionals from across the UK, along with welfare charities and organisations that work to help improve standards of rabbit care.
In previous years, these individuals and organisations have hosted physical events at their premises, but this year the RAW team has revealed it is collating a programme of digital workshops, live Q&As, virtual tours and educational videos, as well as a range of content to be shared online.
A full timeline of activity for this year’s RAW campaign will be available to download in the coming weeks from the RAW website.
Holly Ackroyd – senior brand manager at Burgess Pet Care, which organises RAW – said: “Despite the current challenges, we’re confident this year’s campaign will build on previous years to be our biggest RAW campaign yet.
“We’ve invested significantly into the creation of new content and collateral on all of these needs, and have extended the length of the campaign to ensure that we comprehensively shine a light on them all.”
Richard Saunders, specialist veterinary advisor at the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund, said: “We are delighted to see Burgess, as our organisers, diversifying a well-established national campaign to devise an innovative, creative, digital programme of activity, which will do a great job of addressing the key issues.
“Thousands of veterinary practices, rescue centres and pet retailers take part in RAW every year and are urged to do their bit for rabbit welfare by hosting their own digital events online. Guides are currently being created by the RAW team to support vets, rescue centres and pet retailers through the process of running a successful digital event.”