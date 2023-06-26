26 Jun 2023
Organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week have released the findings of new research that indicates a “lack of understanding” of the issue, even among owners.
Image: © Carola Schubbel / Adobe Stock
Organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) have launched a pro-neutering campaign they hope will raise wider awareness of the procedure’s importance.
The issue has been made the theme of the 17th annual RAW, which begins today (26 June), following new research that indicated what officials fear are significant knowledge gaps among the public.
A survey of more than 1,600 people, including rabbit owners, found three-quarters of respondents did not believe rabbits needed to be neutered if they are of the same sex.
More than a third (34%) also suggested rabbits do not need either spaying or castrating.
The Neutering: Protect and Prevent theme of this year’s RAW offers a range of free online resources, including digital packs for veterinary professionals, retailers and pet owners, as well as blogs and videos.
Peter Lancaster – head of marketing for Burgess Pet Care, which organises RAW – said the results showed “a lack of understanding” of both neutering and its benefits.
He said: “Neutering not only prevents unplanned litters, but, with around 80% of unneutered female rabbits developing uterine tumours after the age of three years, it is really important that they are neutered.
“We hope that by choosing neutering as the theme of this year’s RAW, we can help rabbits enjoy longer, healthier lives.”
RAW is supported by several charity partners, including the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF), the RSPCA, Woodgreen Pets Charity, Blue Cross and the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare in Sussex.
