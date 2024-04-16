Of particular importance is arthritis, which we know causes considerable pain, yet is hard to spot, with rabbits showing little in the way of overt signs of pain. Of course, rabbits are also very unwilling to move and show lameness in the consulting room. However, it is worth asking owners to bring (or send in advance) photos and videos of their rabbit in the home environment; these provide really useful information about posture and gait that simply cannot be detected in the clinic.