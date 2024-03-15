15 Mar 2024
Practising veterinary surgeon and exotics lecturer Madonna Livingstone to share expertise on challenging “spinning” presentations in event sponsored by Horiba UK.
Madonna Livingstone will cover the challenge of head tilt and “spinning” rabbits.
A practising vet and lecturer on exotics is to host CPD-accredited webinar offering insight on the diagnosis and treatment of rabbit head tilt.
Madonna Livingstone will cover the challenge of head tilt and “spinning” rabbits in the session to take place on 10 April from 7:30pm to 9pm and sponsored by Horiba UK.
Dr Livingstone plans to discuss a range of approaches, diagnostics and treatment options for rabbits presenting with head tilt symptoms. “Tilts, spins and tears: approaches to head tilts in rabbits” is free to attend.
Also known as wry neck or torticollis, head tilt is most commonly caused by inner ear infections or Encephalitozoon cuniculi, a microsporidian parasite that causes a range of symptoms including brain swelling.
However, other possible reasons for a rabbit’s balance centre include ear mites, trauma, neck abscesses and other infections. Therefore, the webinar plans to provide useful support to both experienced practitioners and wider veterinary team members alike, helping them to understand the best questions and tests to consider to narrow down diagnoses, treatments and prognoses.
Dr Livingstone has more than 20 years in veterinary practice and, as head vet and head of exotics at Ark Veterinary Clinics, speaks widely on exotic animal medicine and surgery.
The session, part of a series from Horiba, will be followed by a live Q&A session. Full details are online.