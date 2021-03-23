23 Mar 2021
Research shows sales have increased by more than 200% in period covering COVID-19 pandemic – beating percentage increase for puppies and kittens.
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According to the data, which is based on a sample of more than 80,000 pet insurance policies, this figure far exceeds the increases seen in puppies (55%) or kittens (58%), during the past 12 months.
The most popular rabbit breed proved to be the lop-mini, which topped both the 2019 and 2020 popularity charts, but was closely followed by mixed-breeds and lionhead rabbits.
Alongside this jump in demand, the data shows that the price for a rabbit has increased by 17%, with the average cost per rabbit now close to £50.
Greg Wilson, founder of pet insurance comparison website Quotezone.co.uk said: “It’s remarkable to see a 212% surge in demand for rabbits throughout 2020 – surprisingly surpassing puppies or kittens.”
He added: “And as we approach Easter, we would predict a spike in families buying a rabbit as the perfect holiday gift – particularly as they are often considered a lower maintenance and low-cost option.
“However, research suggests rabbit food, bedding and supplies can cost as much as £1,047 a year and that’s without any unexpected vet bills.”