Incubation period also depends on other factors, such as viral load, vaccination and health status. Typically, it is between 20 and 90 days. The infectious period, once the virus has reached the CNS, is 4 to 7 days and death follows within 7 days, but often, in the author’s experience, rather quicker. A dog may be infectious before it is symptomatic, which in endemic areas poses considerable difficulties since every potentially infected animal must be assumed to be infectious for rabies.