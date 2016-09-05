Free gas typically collects at the highest point in the abdomen and, when an animal is in lateral recumbency, gas tends to collect in the craniodorsal abdomen, adjacent to the diaphragm and liver lobes. It is not normally possible to see the peritoneal surface of the diaphragm, since being soft tissue in opacity, it would normally be expected to border efface with the soft tissue opacity of the liver. Here, gas is present on both sides of the diaphragm (that is, in the lungs and in the peritoneum) and, therefore, the diaphragm is visible as a discrete and separate linear structure dividing the thoracic and abdominal cavities.