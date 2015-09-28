Various types of radiation treatment are used in human and veterinary patients. Photons are able to penetrate deep into the body, sparing skin at the same time. Electrons can penetrate up to a few centimetres deep from the skin surface, which makes this type of therapy effective in treatment of superficial tumours. Protons are able to deposit their energy with very high precision and are most often used for paediatric, skull or spinal tumours; they are not used in veterinary medicine. Brachytherapy involves radioactive sources temporarily or permanently inserted into the tumour. This type of treatment has been used in veterinary medicine; however, apart from treatment of horses it is not commonly used now5.