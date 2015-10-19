Hypofractionated radiotherapy in combination with toceranib and prednisolone has been prospectively evaluated in 17 dogs with non-resectable MCTs (12 with cytological diagnosis of MCT, five with histopathologically confirmed MCT, one dog with grade three, one dog with grade one MCT) or tumours not amenable to surgical excision. The dogs were treated with either four, once a week fractions of 6Gy/fraction to a total dose of 24Gy, or three once-a-week fractions of 8Gy/fraction to the same total dose – 24Gy. The overall response rate was 76.4%, with 58.8% of dogs achieving complete response and 17.6% a partial response; the median progression-free interval was 316 days, the median survival time was not reached and there was a median follow-up of 374 days37.