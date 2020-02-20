20 Feb 2020
The British monochromatic zebra crossing has been given a colourful makeover by the University of Nottingham to demonstrate its strong commitment to inclusivity, and celebrate the diversity of all its staff and students.
Staff, students and pets have come together to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nottingham’s new rainbow “zebra” crossing, in support of its LGBT+ community.
The quintessentially British monochromatic zebra crossing has been given a colourful makeover by the university at its three UK campuses, to foster a welcoming atmosphere, demonstrate its strong commitment to inclusivity, and celebrate the diversity of all its staff and students.
The new crossings have been launched this February to coincide with LGBT History Month.
The university has most recently installed a rainbow outside the Gateway Building on its Sutton Bonington campus, and students and staff from the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science were joined by some four-legged friends to mark the occasion.
The crossings feature the same colours used in the Pride flag, with the additional inclusion of black and brown stripes to recognise the intersectional relationship between the LGBT+, and black and multi-ethnic communities.