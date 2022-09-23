23 Sept 2022
Pockit Central in-house PCR Encephalitozoon cuniculi assay will, says Horiba UK Veterinary, allow for fast and accurate testing of domestic rabbits.
Horiba UK Veterinary has added an Encephalitozoon cuniculi test to its in-house PCR range of rapid veterinary diagnostic tests for the Pockit Central analyser.
It said this would expand the number of available tests to approaching 200, which already includes viruses, bacteria, parasites and protozoa for companion animal and farm species.
E cuniculi is a microsporidian parasite with worldwide distribution that can infect various mammal species, including humans and, most commonly, domestic rabbits.
Infection may not be detected for some time, and predominantly impacts the nervous system and kidneys.
Affected animals may show neurological signs, including paralysis, seizures and head tilt; renal insufficiency; and ocular disorders.
Paul Lymer, Horiba’s veterinary business manager, said: “We are pleased to offer the capability of PCR testing to all practitioners, with a simple process that does not require a separate area, specialist staff or facilities.
“With the continued addition of rapid assays such as E cuniculi to its wide range of tests, Pockit Central’s ‘sample in, result out’ technology enables veterinary teams to work more efficiently and enhance patient care.”
