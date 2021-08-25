25 Aug 2021
Samples for parathyroid hormone and parathyroid hormone related peptide are assayed once a week, with results on a Thursday – but same-day analysis is on its way to NationWide Specialist Laboratories.
NationWide Specialist Laboratories has announced it will soon be offering a same-day service for the analysis of canine, feline and equine parathyroid hormone (PTH).
Currently, samples for PTH and PTH related peptide (PTHrP) are assayed once a week – on a Wednesday – with results ready on a Thursday.
However, moving forward the company has announced clients will be asked to submit two separate frozen ethylenediamine tetra-acetic acid plasma samples if they want the rapid PTH, as well as the PTHrP. PTHrP will continue to be analysed every Wednesday.
NationWide said PTH and ionised calcium (iCa) measurements are the mainstay of calcium investigations, and their combined measurement should be considered in both hypocalcaemic and hypercalcaemic situations where the cause is not immediately obvious.
PTHrP may be used for the differential diagnosis of hypercalcaemia of unknown origin where other diagnostic tests have not identified the aetiology of the hypercalcaemia, but where PTH and iCa suggest parathyroid independent hypercalcaemia.
NationWide Specialist Laboratories – part of NationWide Laboratories – specialises in veterinary endocrinology, with its diagnostic services supported by “access to world-renowned veterinary clinical and laboratory endocrinologists”.
It works according to the principles of good laboratory practice, with all assay procedures fully controlled using the relevant animal sera (Animal QC) and all assays fully validated for clinical use in every species if appropriate.
It also organises and runs the European Society of Veterinary Endocrinology External Quality Assessment Scheme. For more information, telephone 01223 493400.
NationWide said same day referred to less than 24 hours after a sample’s arrival at the lab.