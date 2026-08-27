27 Aug 2026
Sussex spaniel owners are being encouraged to bring their dogs for DNA sampling at a forthcoming show.
A Sussex spaniel. Image: Maddie Newton
A new research project has been launched to examine genetic diversity within a vulnerable native dog breed.
Royal Kennel Club (RKC) officials say their collaboration with the Roslin Institute aims to help improve understanding and protection of the Sussex spaniel for “generations to come”.
Owners are also being urged to take part in a DNA sampling session at a forthcoming breed event.
Roslin Institute project lead scientist Pau Navarro said the work would help to develop “an evidence-based approach to manage a population of healthy dogs”.
She added: “Our insights will also be valuable in supporting rare breeds across many species of animals.”
Only 15 Sussex spaniel puppies were registered with the RKC last year, down from 24 in 2024. The club classes any breed with fewer than 300 puppy registrations a year as vulnerable.
The project aims to combine data from up to 150 dogs, representing as much of the breed’s registered population as possible, with existing club-held pedigree data.
RKC chief canine well-being and engagement officer Charlotte McNamara said: ‘Advances in genetic technology now give us an exciting opportunity to build on this important benefit of RKC registration.
“We are delighted to be taking this next step alongside the world-leading scientists at the Roslin Institute.”
The club said it was strongly encouraging owners to support the project, for which DNA sampling will take place at the Sussex Spaniel Championship show in Coventry on 26 September. Dogs who are not entered in the show can still attend for sampling.
Sussex Spaniel Association chair Ann Moon hailed the project as a “critical step in tackling” the breed’s genetic and breeding challenges.