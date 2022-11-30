30 Nov 2022
Visited by more than 5,200 delegates, 300 speakers and 320 exhibitors, feedback hailed the latest edition as one of the best to date.
The Vet Times stand at the London Vet Show 2022.
Organisers of the London Vet Show said they were “blown away” by the feedback for 2022’s event, with many hailing it one of the best editions to date.
More than 5,200 delegates, 300-plus speakers and upwards of 320 exhibitors packed the ExCeL London for two days on 17 and 18 November, CloserStill Media has announced.
Described as one of the most ambitious to date, the conference programme had new features including the Vet Show 30 Under Thirty – an alumni of vet professionals – and 28 streams covering clinical, political and careers content.
Harry Norman, event director of the London Vet Show, said: “We’ve been blown away by the feedback to the London Vet Show 2022. Every year, we set out to deliver the best event yet; however, everyone that attended this year can attest to the fact it was incredibly special.
“I’m extremely grateful and honoured that so many vet professionals and suppliers to the industry chose this show as their platform to come together.
“It’s been a tough few years for businesses, practices and staff, and although we anticipated a busy show, we were overwhelmed with the positive response from both exhibitors and delegates.”
Mr Norman added: “No matter what happens in the world, it’s fantastic to know that this profession will always have two days every autumn to come together and focus purely on themselves. I even heard some delegates calling it Disneyland for vet professionals.
“Although, it must be noted that none of this would be possible without the continued support of our headline education partners, the RVC and BVA, so a huge thank you to their teams.”
Exhibitors reported successful days of business and networking, while the 30 Under Thirty presentation ceremony was hailed by many as a highlight.
Charlotte Ellicott, head of content and marketing at the vet shows, said: “We are so grateful to have the RVC and BVA, and partners like IDEXX and IVC Evidensia, that deliver amazing sessions that will always attract a crowd.
“But this year, we also wanted to focus on some cross-sections of the veterinary community to ensure we were catering for all types. So, huge thank you to all the speakers and content providers who joined us for the first time in 2022. StreetVet, the VMD, RAMP (Register of Animal Musculoskeletal Practitioners), FAB Clinicians, and all those who hosted a meet-up in the Alumni and Community Zone – well done and thank you.
“Finally, the addition of wet labs proved incredibly popular – so, a huge thank you to Central CPD for helping us deliver these. We hope all our new partners will be back in 2023.”
London Vet Show is back at the ExCeL on 16 to 17 November 2023, but the team will be organising BVA Live on 11 to 12 May at the NEC Birmingham. Tickets are on sale now.