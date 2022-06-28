28 Jun 2022
Organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week announce welfare-promoting initiatives, from vet blogs to videos.
Organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (27 June to 1 July) have announced a wealth of initiatives around this year’s theme “Room for Rabbits”.
Room for Rabbits follows research that 38% of vets think rabbits’ environment is the most neglected welfare need, while the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report 2021 found that half (49%) of all UK rabbits live alone (equating to around 440,000 rabbits) and a quarter (around 230,000 rabbits) are kept in inadequate housing conditions, such as cramped hutches.
Now in its 16th year, RAW comprises of some of the UK’s largest animal welfare organisations and charities, and is led by Burgess Pet Care.
During the course of RAW, various resources will be made available focused on creating healthy environments for rabbits, including vet Q&As, blogs and videos, which will be shared on the RAW Facebook and Instagram pages.
These pages will also be used to share content from vet practices that are supporting this year’s RAW campaign with their own initiatives.
Holly Castle, senior brand manager at Burgess Pet Care, said: “Following a surge in demand for rabbit ownership in the UK during the past two years, it is more important than ever that collectively we educate owners and continue to help improve rabbits’ welfare. One of the ways to do this is by helping owners understand their housing needs and how this impacts upon their well-being.
“We are delighted that the veterinary community continues to support RAW and that many practices have already downloaded their free RAW pack.
“We know that some practices, including Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund-friendly Watkins and Tasker in the south-west, are choosing to run special events and offers to coincide with RAW, such as discounts on all rabbit vaccines and free goodie bags on how to care for rabbits.”
Two webinars are now available on Vet Times CPD+ rabbits collection exploring the theme of this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week.
Part one – with Suzanne Moyes, vet and operations director at Burgess Pet Care – looks at the statistics behind this year’s theme of “Room for Rabbits”, and how veterinary teams can support the campaign and engage with owners.
The second part looks at behaviour and veterinary considerations associated with the theme – including the roles of companionship, handling and diet in ensuring rabbits are being kept in suitable environments.