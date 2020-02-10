10 Feb 2020
Elevated levels of bacteria found in specified raw frozen dog foods pose potential health risk to pets and owners, says Food Standards Agency.
Happy Hounds is recalling a range of its frozen raw dog food products on a precautionary basis as it may pose a risk to human and animal health.
Sampling undertaken by the company has identified elevated levels of bacteria, indicating a potential risk.
A withdrawal and recall have been actioned by the company.
A total of 10 different, batch-specific raw frozen products are affected. A full list of the products can be found on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website.
The FSA is advising pet owners who have bought any of the listed products to not use them and return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.