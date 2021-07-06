6 Jul 2021
Natural Instinct has recalled five of its product lines after they were discovered to be contaminated.
Salmonella invading a host cell. Image © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
A pet food manufacturer has recalled several of its product lines containing duck after they were discovered to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced that raw pet food company Natural Instinct has recalled five of its products.
Advice published by the FSA says: “If you have bought any of the affected products do not use them.
“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.
“Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.
“Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food, especially ready to eat foods. Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross-contamination of foods and surfaces.”
The affected products are: