Some of the home-made diet protocols are meant to balance the diet over a couple of weeks rather than for each meal or day. With the right blend of ingredients this could work; however, a study examining 200 recipes of home-made foods found 95% had at least one essential nutrient at levels below National Research Council or AAFCO guidelines and 83.5% had multiple deficiencies. Of the nine that were complete, eight were formulated by a veterinary nutritionist. This study also found the rotating diets – using evaluation of three recipe groups, each of which comprised seven separate recipes – did not eliminate deficiencies, so varying the foods may not balance out the deficiencies as many have the same deficiencies (Stockman et al, 2013).