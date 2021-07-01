1 Jul 2021
The release of the framework by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare has come during the 15th Rabbit Awareness Week (28 June to 4 July).
The organiser of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) has welcomed the release of the Good Practice Code for Rabbit Welfare, which provides a framework for the provision of high-quality care.
The code has been published by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare, and Burgess Pet Care is urging all those with a vested interest in improving the welfare of UK rabbits to join them in spreading the word far and wide.
The release comes in the middle of the 15th RAW (28 June to 4 July), with this year’s theme “Hopping through the Years” chosen to focus on how owners can best support their rabbits throughout their lives.
As always, the RAW campaign has been built around the five welfare needs of rabbits, which are all covered in detail in the new code.
Suzanne Moyes – operations and technical director, and in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care – said: “For the past 15 years, we have worked with our RAW partners to champion improvements in the care and welfare of rabbits throughout the UK, so we could not be more delighted to see the code published this week.”
Dr Moyes added: “Rabbits are still widely recognised as being one of the UK’s most misunderstood animals, which is why we’re determined to throw our support behind the new code to ensure it is well-understood by owners, widely publicised and high on the agenda, now and in the future.
“To that end, we are encouraging all rabbit supporters – whether they be owners, retailers or my friends and colleagues in the veterinary community – to share the link and join us in raising awareness of the code’s importance.”