8 Apr 2022
New digital learning platform will be launched later in the year to support and develop skills and knowledge of veterinary teams, and RCVS is seeking panel to provide early feedback.
The RCVS is looking for veterinary professionals to support the development of a new digital learning platform.
The college is launching the RCVS Academy to support and develop veterinary teams’ skills and knowledge, and is looking for people to join a new panel to provide feedback about the platform to help deliver on the full plans.
RVN Jennifer Ayers, RCVS Academy manager, said: “We are looking for veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses and any other members of the veterinary team who have a key interest in learning, and the further development and advancement of professional skills within the professions.
“The panel is looking for individuals from across the industry with a variety of roles, disciplines, career stages, ages, backgrounds, and locations. We’re keen to ensure that the Academy responds to the needs of all our veterinary professionals.”
As a member of the RCVS Academy Panel, veterinary professionals would be expected to provide feedback on the key features and functionality of the learning platform; suggest learning topics and solutions to support the development of veterinary professionals; and attend virtual discussion groups to provide feedback on the platform.
Email [email protected] for full details.