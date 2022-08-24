24 Aug 2022
New material has been created to boost support available to new graduates entering practice.
Image © WavebreakMediaMicro / Adobe Stock
The RCVS Academy has launched a new induction process for its Veterinary Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP).
The scheme was set up last year to offer work-based support for graduates to ease the transition from study to work.
Issues covered by the induction include:
The development comes amid a wider debate on the practical requirements expected of students and recent research suggesting many new graduates believe the coronavirus crisis has affected their training.
RCVS director of education Linda Prescott-Clements said: “I would encourage all those veterinary surgeons who have graduated this year and are starting work to undertake this short induction and begin VetGDP as soon as they can.
“It acts both as a bite-sized introduction to some of the key concepts within the programme, as well as providing information about techniques you can use to get the most out of your feedback sessions with the VetGDP advisors, and your general learning and development.”
Dr Prescott-Clements added: “The induction should take no longer than one hour to complete and can be completed very flexibly around work commitments, so please do make sure to take a look.”
The academy, which also offers content on topics such as RCVS ownership and consent guidance, delegation, leadership and complaint resolution, can be accessed online.