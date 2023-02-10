10 Feb 2023
Developers say the programme is intended to fit in around professionals’ busy working patterns.
A new course on leadership and management has been launched by the RCVS Academy.
Officials said the course, which can be accessed via the academy programme’s website, is intended to help explain the differences between the two terms and how they should be applied in the workplace.
Gurpreet Gill, the college’s leadership and inclusion manager, who developed the programme, said: “Leadership and management are terms that are often used interchangeably, and this can sometimes cause confusion.”
Ms Gill added: “Our new academy course has been designed as a short introduction for anyone seeking to understand the difference between leadership and management, and the ways in which they can be applied effectively.
“As well as exploring key ideas and definitions on the differences between the two concepts, our course will help you to identify situations that demonstrate when you are leading and when you are managing.”
The course has also been developed to help delegates consider leadership and management skills, and how styles and approaches can be refined.
Ms Gill said: “We completely understand how busy working in the veterinary professions can be, so this course, as with the others available on the academy, has been designed to fit around your work schedule.
“It contains a mix of reflective and practical exercises, and takes around 45 minutes to an hour to complete.
“It can be completed in stages, and you can choose which sections you would find most useful to focus on.”
Questions about the academy programme, as well as ideas for potential improvement, can be raised by emailing [email protected]