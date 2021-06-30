30 Jun 2021
Regulator formally accredits veterinary degree at University College Dublin’s School of Veterinary Medicine at culmination of process started in 2019.
The RCVS has accredited the vet degree at University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) School of Veterinary Medicine.
Formal recognition of the course is the culmination of a two-year process.
The regulator and the Veterinary Council of Ireland signed a mutual recognition agreement in 2019, which lay the groundwork for the RCVS recognising the UCD vet degree subject to a series of successful accreditation visits.
These took place in 2020, and the RCVS’ primary qualifications subcommittee and the main education committee have now granted the accreditation. It means from 2021 onwards, graduates holding a UCD vet degree will have an automatic right to joint the register.
In a letter to the RCVS, Michael Doherty, dean and head of school at Dublin, said: “To receive RCVS accreditation is a great honour and the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine is delighted with the news, which has added historic significance.”
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “Congratulations to UCD, its faculty and its students for this great achievement.
“Our visitation team found that the quality of the programme at Dublin, and how it prepares its graduates for life as practising vets, met the stringent standards we apply to all UK and international universities, and we look forward to continuing to work with them over the coming years.”