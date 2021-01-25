Pressures

Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “The ongoing pandemic restrictions, specifically changes made by the Government to veterinary professionals’ key worker status on 13 January, means there are now significant additional pressures on practice teams – particularly in terms of staffing, as many members of the profession will be balancing their work with caring responsibilities. We recognise this and, as such, we have updated the time frame for the completion of our training for VetGDP advisors.