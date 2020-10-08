Solution

It continued: “Prescribing can be a pragmatic solution to the problem of clients and vets having to shield or living in lockdown areas, to minimise face-to-face interaction. However, [two reports in front of the council] refer to telemedicine and remote prescribing within the context of veterinary practices where a physical examination and further investigation can be carried out if necessary – that is, it is being used as a way of minimising physical contact, not eliminating it.