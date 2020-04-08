8 Apr 2020
Further supportive measures for veterinary students regarding extra-mural studies placements have been announced by the college in agreement with the Veterinary Schools Council.
The RCVS COVID-19 taskforce has introduced further measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic – and its associated restrictions – on veterinary students.
It has been agreed with the Veterinary Schools Council, which represents the eight RCVS-accredited UK veterinary schools, that current fourth-year students should not be prevented from graduating, providing they have completed their 12 weeks’ pre-clinical EMS and at least 50% (13 weeks) of clinical EMS, in addition to demonstrating they have achieved all RCVS day one competences.
Last month, prior to the lockdown phase being announced by the UK Government, the RCVS decided to reduce the number of weeks of EMS final-year veterinary students were required to complete for their veterinary degree to 30 weeks.
The impact of the pandemic and restrictions on students in the third year and below was also considered by the taskforce, and it was decided this should be kept under review.
Although it was recognised that there may also be an impact on these students in terms of the EMS they are able to complete, this is likely to be less than for students in fourth and final years.
A full range of FAQs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the restrictions have impacted the veterinary professions is available.