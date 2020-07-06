6 Jul 2020
A former veterinarian convicted of possessing indecent images of children has had his application to be returned to the register blocked by disciplinary committee.
Image © Andy Dean / Adobe Stock
The RCVS disciplinary committee (DC) has rejected the application of a former vet who was convicted of possessing indecent images of children to be restored to the register.
Simon Wood was originally removed from the register of veterinary surgeons on the direction of the DC in June 2018 following his conviction at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in December 2017 for possessing indecent images of children.
Following his conviction, Mr Wood, who pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, was given a community sentence, fined and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
Mr Wood’s application for restoration, which was presented on his behalf by his counsel from 24 to 25 June, was based on the argument that he:
In considering Mr Wood’s application, the DC took into account a number of factors, including:
However, on balance, the committee decided that Mr Wood was not currently fit to be restored to the register.
Ian Arundale, chairing the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “In essence, the committee decided that the facts of the charge justifying removal from the register and the underlying criminal behaviour were too serious for Mr Wood to be restored at this time.
“It concluded that because Mr Wood continued to be subject to a sexual harm prevention order, notification requirements for sexual offenders, and because he remained on the barring list by the disclosure and barring service until January 2023, he was not fit to be restored to the register at this time.”
Mr Arundale continued: “The committee accepted that Wood had made significant efforts to rehabilitate himself, but it was not persuaded that he was fit to be restored to the register because ancillary orders relating to the underlying criminal offences remained in force.
“The committee noted that at the time those orders were made Mr Wood was described as having an addiction and, although the committee accepted that there was a low risk of future reoffending, it decided that because the orders were still in place for public protection reasons, Mr Wood was not fit to be restored to the register.”
The full report of Mr Wood’s restoration hearing can be found on the RCVS website.