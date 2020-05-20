20 May 2020
Royal college removes two-month restriction on planned interventions and seeks to reinforce importance of physical distancing in updated guidance.
Veterinary practices can now perform planned interventions without first considering if they could be delayed for two months following changes to RCVS guidance.
For the past two months, practices considering performing such procedures have had to decide if human or animal welfare implications would occur if it was not carried out within two months.
Now, following two changes to its coronavirus guidance, the RCVS has removed the two-month limit in its wording, meaning vets must only consider if these implications will be significant at some point – not just within the next eight weeks.
The changes are:
RCVS president Niall Connell said: “I’m grateful to the members of our COVID-19 task force for continuing to keep under review our key guidance to the profession during the ongoing pandemic.
“While these latest changes do not represent any significant changes for vets and vet nurses as they continue to care for the nation’s animals, it is important that we continually keep our guidance in line with that of the UK’s governments.”