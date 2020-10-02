‘Unpredictable’ situation

RCVS president Mandisa Greene, who chairs the task force, said: “The reason for maintaining the possibility of remote prescribing without a physical examination was that we recognised that the current situation is unpredictable, and while the ability for the public to visit practices in person has improved over the past few months, we felt that situations might still arise where that would not be possible, and where access to remote prescribing would be necessary.