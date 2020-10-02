2 Oct 2020
Associations react after college announces vets could continue to prescribe POM-V products remotely until 31 October without first having physically examined the animal.
The RCVS has come under fire following its decision to extend vets’ right to prescribe remotely.
Last week, the college announced vets could continue to prescribe POM-V products remotely until 31 October without first having physically examined the animal.
The measure was first introduced in March at the height of lockdown, but with restrictions easing significantly since then and with many practices now permitting clients back into buildings, the decision has sparked criticism.
In mid-September, the BVA wrote to the RCVS expressing concern about the August extension to the temporary guidance and has now questioned the ongoing need for such a relaxation in the rules.
BVA president James Russell said: “We understand that allowing remote prescription of POM-Vs was a necessary measure at the height of the lockdown, as practices struggled to assess patients in person.
“However, the veterinary professions have done a fantastic job in adapting to the restrictions, and are now able to work safely and see patients.
“While we recognise the RCVS has provided additional guidance for the remote prescribing of POM-V, we cannot currently see any reason why a new client would be unable to access in-person veterinary care in the first instance and we are asking RCVS council to reconsider this measure when it meets in October.
“It makes sense to continue allowing vets to remotely prescribe for existing patients – for example, if an owner is shielding – but we feel it is no longer appropriate to be remotely prescribing to animals that have never been physically examined by the vet.”
As well as the extension, the RCVS council COVID task force has updated guidance that now requires vets to first consider whether the animal is already under their care; or, if not, whether it is possible to physically examine the animal to bring the animal under their care.
RCVS president Mandisa Greene, who chairs the task force, said: “The reason for maintaining the possibility of remote prescribing without a physical examination was that we recognised that the current situation is unpredictable, and while the ability for the public to visit practices in person has improved over the past few months, we felt that situations might still arise where that would not be possible, and where access to remote prescribing would be necessary.
“These could include further local lockdowns, ongoing quarantine arrangements, and the remaining fact that some members of both the veterinary team and the public continue to shield.”