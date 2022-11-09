9 Nov 2022
Officials say they need more time to consider the findings of consultations with professionals, owners and industry stakeholders.
Final discussions on controversial proposals to reform the “under care” guidelines for vets have been delayed by the RCVS.
Members of the college’s council had been due to discuss responses to professional, public and stakeholder consultations when they meet in London tomorrow, Thursday 10 November.
But officials have now confirmed the debate will not take place. A new date for the issue to be brought back to council has yet to be confirmed.
A college spokesperson said: “Due to the amount of evidence received and the extended deadline we gave it back in September, we’re delaying council’s discussion to give us more time to collate, analyse and, where appropriate, incorporate the feedback we received into the proposals.”
The initial professional consultation deadline, which was agreed following an earlier council session in July, was put back by two weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.
At that time, almost 1,900 responses had been submitted for the professional consultation.
Officials said around 1,500 small animal owners and 500 equine owners have also given their views, along with representatives of approximately 20 stakeholder groups in the livestock sector.
The delay has been welcomed by the BVA, which argued the college’s plans would “inevitably lead to confusion, complaints, and animal welfare harms” that risked deepening the sector’s current recruitment and retention issues, in its own consultation response.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “The RCVS consultation on under care is important in defining how veterinary surgeons work across all sectors of practice. It’s, therefore, entirely right that the RCVS takes its time to thoroughly assess the many responses to the issue.
“We support access to remote veterinary services, but only when a vet-client-patient relationship has been established, which cannot be achieved remotely. Once in place, vets can assess and treat animals remotely, when appropriate.
“Safeguarding animal welfare should always be the top priority and the RCVS should ensure updated guidance delivers positive outcomes for animals, clients and veterinary practices.”
The college has previously maintained that, while it intends to implement its proposed reforms, it needs the sector’s input to make them as effective as possible.