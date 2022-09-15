15 Sept 2022
A new deadline has been set for professionals to have their say, following the death of the Queen.
Image © kucherav / Adobe Stock
A new deadline has been set for consultation responses to the RCVS’ proposed reforms of “under care” guidance, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Professionals were initially given until 12 September to have their say on the college’s plans during the process, which was launched in July.
But an update on the college’s website said: “Please note: in view of current national events, we have extended the deadline for this consultation to 5pm on Monday 26 September 2022.”
Officials say the college notified professionals of the new deadline last Friday, 9 September – the day after Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96.
The college has said it intends to implement its proposed changes, which would enable an animal to be deemed under a vet’s care either generally, through undertaking specific tests or procedures, or the prescription of treatment, but is seeking the industry’s views on issues they believe remain outstanding.
It argues that an animal can be deemed to be under a vet’s care both in person and remotely.
But the BVA has heavily criticised the plans, accusing the college of failing to apply “first principles” to the issue.
Earlier this month, the college also confirmed plans for a public consultation process, which is set to be carried out by the polling organisation YouGov.
Officials said a survey aimed at small animal and equine owners was expected to go live “very soon”, while farmers’ and livestock owners’ representatives have also been contacted for their views.