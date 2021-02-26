26 Feb 2021
No rise in fees as college says payments can be staggered again because of pinch of continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Image © Ngampol / Adobe Stock
Vets can pay their annual renewal fees in instalments again in 2021 because of the continuing pandemic, the RCVS has announced.
The college has frozen its fees, and they can still be paid in full on or before 30 April. Anyone wanting to pay in instalments can do so, with 30 April, 30 September and 31 December set as the dates.
Anyone who makes no payment, either in full or part, by 31 May will be removed from the register and have to pay the fee, as well as a restoration fee.
RCVS treasurer Susan Dawson said: “Due to the ongoing disruption to the profession because of the lockdown, we are glad to say that RCVS council has again approved the ability for members of the profession to pay their fee in instalments, and, therefore, spread the cost during this already difficult year.
“We would like to remind members of the profession the option to pay in instalments is only available to UK-practising veterinary surgeons. For any UK-practising veterinary surgeons who have a direct debit set up, but who wish to pay by instalments, please make sure to cancel your direct debit as soon as possible.”
Full details about paying in instalments are available on the RCVS website.