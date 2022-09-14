14 Sept 2022
Thirty-one new fellows have been appointed as officials and insist efforts to improve diversity are continuing.
The RCVS has vowed to continue in its efforts to increase the number of fellowships awarded to vets from traditionally under-represented groups.
Last year the fellowship welcomed more new women members than men for the first time, and, this year, 15 of the 31 new fellows are women.
Board chairperson John Innes said: “The standard of applications this year continues to illustrate the enormous contribution that fellows make to our profession. I send each and every one of them my warmest congratulations on this wonderful achievement.
“I am also pleased that we have been able to maintain the success of the previous year’s efforts to increase the diversity of the fellowship with regards to gender, attaining a broadly even gender split this year.
“Going forward our intention is to look at ways we can encourage applications from other under-represented groups.”
The full list of 2022 fellows is as follows:
• Angelika von Heimendahl
• Abigail Caine
• Adam Mugford
• Amanda Paul
• Audrey Cook
• Colette Jolliffe
• Colin Driver
• Deborah Gow
• Elizabeth Bode
• Geoffrey Culshaw
• Grant Hayes
• Hannah Hodgkiss-Geere
• Holger Volk
• Rachel Dean
• Simon Priestnall
• Kelly Blacklock
• Daniel Horton
• Daniel Pang
• John Callanan
• Kannan Ganapathy
• Rachel Casey
• Sarah Caddy
• Timothy Rowan
• James Russell
• Elizabeth Mullineaux
• Jade Statt
• Niall Connell
• Sam Joseph
Fellowship Day 2022 will be held at the Royal Institution in London on Friday 11 November.