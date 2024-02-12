12 Feb 2024
Chris Tufnell said increasing clinical workloads and staffing pressures are behind the decision to give up the role he was elected into two years ago.
Chris Tufnell at Fellowship Day 2022. Image: RCVS.
The chairperson of the RCVS Fellowship Board has announced he is standing down from the role to focus on his work in clinical practice.
News of Chris Tufnell’s decision was announced in a college statement issued yesterday (9 February) and an election to determine his successor will take place this summer.
Dr Tufnell, who was elected to the post two years ago, said: “This was a very difficult decision for me to take as I have greatly enjoyed my time as chair.
“Due to a combination of increased workload and the challenges of staffing I have decided to step down to focus on my role as an equine clinician and my team.
“It has been wonderful to have contributed to this brilliant and learned institution over the past few years, and I am sure that the next chair will be equally passionate in advancing its strategic aims to promote scientific excellence, harness the expertise of fellows and enrich the public discourse on veterinary science.
“I will, of course, continue to support the work of the Fellowship and take a keen interest in its progression.”
Niall Connell, who will act as interim chairperson until a permanent successor is chosen, paid tribute to Dr Tufnell’s work in the role since his election in 2022.
He added: “On behalf of the Fellowship Board, we also appreciate Chris’ candour in making this decision and wish him and his business all the best.”