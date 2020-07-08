8 Jul 2020
College has been rated in fifth place in list of top medium-sized organisations in the UK for women to work in.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett hailed her colleagues’ efforts in helping to develop the plan.
The RCVS has been rated in the top five of a list of medium-sized organisations in the UK for women to work in.
The college has been ranked in position five in the medium employer category (covering organisations with between 51 and 250 employees) in the Great Place to Work Foundation’s Best Workplaces for Women awards.
Judges assessed workplaces across a range of areas, including:
The college had been strengthening its policies around flexible and home working, and carries out regular audits on pay, other work-based benefits and recognition.
Speaking about the results, RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “I am delighted that we were ranked as the fifth best medium-sized UK organisation for women, and it demonstrates the great strides we have made over the past few years to make the RCVS a fairer and more flexible workplace, and one in which everyone can thrive and get the recognition they deserve.
“With a majority female senior team and workforce, it is important that we can demonstrate this is a great working environment for women, and that we are leading the way with our diversity and inclusion agenda.”
The full listings for the awards are online.