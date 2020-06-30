30 Jun 2020
College issues final call for vets and VNs to attend and submit questions for its online annual meeting, which will be held on 6 July.
The RCVS has put out a final call for veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses to attend its upcoming virtual annual meeting and submit questions to the college in advance.
Questions about the recently published RCVS Annual Report and Financial Statements should be submitted by email to events manager Deborah Rowlanes no later than 5pm on Monday 6 July.
Only questions directly related to the annual report and its contents will be answered at the meeting and answers to all relevant questions received will be published on the RCVS website after the meeting.
Veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses are also invited to “attend” the day – the college’s first ever virtual annual meeting – where they will see new members being welcomed on to RCVS and VN councils, along with speeches by outgoing RCVS president Niall Connell and incoming president Mandisa Greene, as well as outgoing chair of VN Council Racheal Marshall and incoming chair Matthew Rendle.