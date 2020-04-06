6 Apr 2020
The resources page includes veterinary advice and updates, research references, and evidence reviews on relevant topics.
RCVS Knowledge has published a hub of COVID-19 resources to help veterinary professionals access vital information and advice about the pandemic as easily and quickly as possible.
The webpage features a webinar about infection control and biosecurity during COVID-19, which covers the science of coronavirus, evidence related to the virus and practical advice for practices about how to help stem its spread.
The resources page includes veterinary advice and updates, research references, and evidence reviews on relevant topics. It also brings together materials provided by veterinary practices and vet schools, as well as guidance from government agencies around the world.
Updated on a regular basis, colleagues are invited to submit materials for inclusion to the page by emailing [email protected]
The webinar was chaired by Pam Mosedale, chairman of the RCVS Knowledge quality improvement advisory board, lead practice standards assessor at the RCVS and Bella Moss clinical advisor.
It features Alan Radford, from the University of Liverpool and who is an RCVS Knowledge quality improvement advisor; and Tim Nuttall of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies at the University of Edinburgh, who is RCVS Knowledge infection control advisor and Bella Moss clinical advisor.