10 Apr 2024
Data from more than 60,000 cases is included in the new paper and veterinary professionals are being encouraged to get involved.
A new report detailing the outcomes from tens of thousands of neutering procedures carried out during 2023 has been published by RCVS Knowledge.
Practice teams are being encouraged to compare their results to those contained in the National Audit for Small Animal Neutering (NASAN) findings and share their own data for future analysis.
The NASAN system, which is managed by RCVS Knowledge, has been collecting data on neutering outcomes for cats and dogs since 2005, as well as rabbits since 2018.
The latest report is based on data from 256 UK veterinary practices, relating to more than 63,000 animals in all.
Across all cases, around one in six (16.43%) showed signs of postoperative abnormality, although more than half of them did not require any further treatment.
Fewer than 1% of all cases (0.84%) required further surgery, while just 0.09% ended in fatality.
Meanwhile, almost 71% of cases showed no abnormal signs following the procedure, while around one in eight patients (12.64%) were lost to follow-up.
RCVS Knowledge clinical lead Pam Mosedale said: “Benchmarking reports like this one are invaluable in helping veterinary teams improve outcomes in practice.
“Comparing your own results to a national average can give you a clearer picture of how you’re doing. Your results may be better than you think they are.
“Once you’ve analysed your own results against the benchmarks, you can start to identify areas where you can improve.
“We’d like to thank the vets who’ve submitted data to the NASAN. This report was made possible by your dedication to growing the evidence base for the betterment of patient safety and outcomes in future.
“If you’re thinking about submitting your own data, please do get involved.”
The full report is available online, while anyone who carries out neutering procedures can share their data.
A new feature, which allows practices to record and audit the breed and weight of the animal, and the type of neuter performed – including flank, midline, and cryptorchid procedures – has been introduced this year.