7 Apr 2022
Third in the series of RCVS Knowledge’s QI Boxset covers benchmarking, and how it can be used to improve clinical outcomes and quality of care.
RCVS Knowledge QI clinical lead Pam Mosedale.
The third in a series of RCVS Knowledge educational resources has been launched.
Covering benchmarking, and how it can be used to help improve clinical outcomes and quality of care, the QI Boxset is described as a CPD multimedia toolbox that includes “bite-sized content designed with the busy team in mind”.
RCVS Knowledge hosts vetAUDIT, a hub of free-to-use national audit and benchmarking platforms, where teams or individuals can take part to share data anonymously and contribute to establishing an evidence base for profession-wide improvements.
The benchmarking boxset features discussions with the clinical leads and project managers of these platforms, including RCVS Knowledge’s Canine Cruciate Registry and National Audit for Small Animal Neutering, plus other national audits such as INCISE – the International Colic Surgery Audit.
Previous boxset series have covered establishing a quality improvement structure in practice and clinical audit.
Pam Mosedale, RCVS Knowledge’s QI clinical lead, said: “The latest series of the QI Boxset is an excellent addition to RCVS Knowledge’s ever-growing suite of quality improvement resources, all produced with the busy practice team in mind.
“Benchmarking is a natural progression from clinical audit, and is an important way for the veterinary profession to measure their progress and contribute to a national picture.”
The materials, which are free to access, are available at RCVS Knowledge’s Learn platform.