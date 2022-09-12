12 Sept 2022
Vets and nurses can share their own tributes to the late monarch until two weeks after her state funeral.
Image © RCVS / Flickr
The RCVS has opened an online book of remembrance following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Officials said details have been shared with all vets and VNs, and the book will remain open until 3 October, two weeks after next Monday’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
RCVS president Melissa Donald, who will be attending the funeral service, said: “I, along with my colleagues in the officer team, and on RCVS and VN councils, were greatly saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen last week.
“As our patron and benefactor since her accession to the throne 70 years ago, as a keen supporter of the veterinary professions who had many interactions with its members, and as an animal lover, we were keen to give veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses the opportunity to leave messages of condolence, anecdotes about meeting Her Majesty, and tributes for her many years of duty and service to this country.
“After it closes, we plan to save a digital copy of the online book in the RCVS historical archives for posterity.”
Any vets or nurses who have not received the original communication about the book can email [email protected]