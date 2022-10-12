12 Oct 2022
The programme has been launched to mark Black History Month and aims to increase the diversity of perspectives represented in the professions.
The RCVS has launched a new leadership stories programme to mark Black History Month.
The scheme will involve the monthly release of new material, including videos, podcasts and blogs, which officials hope will help to increase the diversity of perspectives and experiences represented in the sector.
The first stories will feature former college president Mandisa Greene and Bristol-based head veterinary nurse Nadidah Adamu.
Tshidi Gardiner, who chairs the college’s Diversity and Inclusion Group, said: “People of colour and those from other minority groups can often have a different experience of working in the veterinary sector from other colleagues, and so it is important that we can speak openly about our experiences and our journeys into veterinary work.
“This is why projects such as RCVS Leadership Stories are so important, as they allow us all not only to have a better awareness of each other’s experiences, but to actively celebrate each other’s achievements as well.”
The theme of this year’s Black History Month is “Time for change: action not words”, which also forms the basis of the latest Mind Matters Initiative discussion.
Dr Gardiner is due to chair the session, entitled “Translating words into action: what could the future look like for BAME veterinary students and professionals”, on Tuesday 18 October, between 8pm and 9pm.
Gurpreet Gill, the college’s leadership and inclusion manager, said: “Black History Month is a brilliant way of celebrating the contributions and achievements of black colleagues within the veterinary professions. However, it is important that we continue to do this important work throughout the year – not only for October.
“This is why we are keen to highlight the importance of ongoing initiatives that will help to ensure a more inclusive future for the entire veterinary profession.”
The college’s work in the area is being featured on the Black History Month website, while videos will also be uploaded to the college’s YouTube channel.