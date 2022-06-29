29 Jun 2022
The academy scheme aims to support professionals throughout their careers, with online training in several subject areas.
Image © Antonioguillem / Adobe Stock
A new digital learning platform for veterinary professionals has been launched by the RCVS.
The RCVS Academy is intended to update practitioners on new developments in the sector, as well as to help maintain professional standards.
Content is currently offered in five main areas: leadership and coaching, working in the UK, ownership and consent, resolving complaints, and CPD recording and reflecting.
Materials are being offered at various career stages and all courses completed count towards annual RCVS CPD requirements.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “The development and launch of the RCVS Academy is the culmination of months of collaboration from numerous RCVS teams and members of the professions who volunteered to join our Academy Panel.
“The insight we received from across the veterinary professions has helped us to create a digital learning platform, with relevant and engaging resources that cover a wide range of areas of professional development.
“As part of our ambition to be a compassionate regulator, we would like to ensure all veterinary professionals have access to learning resources that will help them meet the standards set by their peers on RCVS council.
“We’re aware of the pressures veterinary professions are facing and the academy has been built to respond to changing learning needs.”
The platform can be accessed through an RCVS account via the RCVS Academy webpage.