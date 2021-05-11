11 May 2021
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week (10 to 16 May) , the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative is hosting the competition to highlight the connection between the natural world and well-being.
Image: © ipopba / Adobe Stock
A mental health awareness campaign launched by the RCVS is calling on competitors to submit photos highlighting the connection between the natural world and well-being.
The RCVS is calling on keen-eyed photographers to submit a photograph that exemplifies the link between mental health and how we interact with nature.
The college has launched a photography contest as part of its Mental Health Awareness Week campaign, which runs from 10 to 16 May.
It is also part of the college’s Mind Matters Initiative (MMI), which launched in 2015 in an effort to help protect the mental health of vets across the country.
MMI manager Lisa Quigley said “There is a strong and increasing evidence base that time spent in nature – whether that’s hiking, gardening, birdwatching or any other activity – has positive outcomes on our overall mental health and well-being by instilling us with a sense of connectedness.
“With restrictions over much of the past year on what we can do, and on seeing our friends and families, the appreciation of nature and its importance for us has only grown – so this is a very apt theme for 2021.
“Of course, veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses are in a very privileged position of working so closely with the natural world, so I greatly look forward to looking through this year’s submissions.”