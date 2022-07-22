22 Jul 2022
Professionals have until mid-September to have their say on the revised guidance after it was backed by councillors earlier this month.
RCVS president Melissa Donald. Photo © RCVS
The RCVS has formally launched a consultation process on its plans to reform “under care” guidance, as well as rules on 24-hour emergency cover and limited service providers (LSPs).
Professionals will have until 5pm on September 12 to have their say on the proposed measures after they were backed at a special council meeting earlier this month.
A separate public consultation is also set to take place, although the dates and content of that exercise are still to be confirmed.
Newly installed RCVS president Melissa Donald said the process was not “a referendum” on whether the guidance should be changed, as the council had approved the standards committee’s decision to do so at its session on 6 July.
But she insisted: “This consultation is a crucial opportunity for veterinary colleagues to tell us whether we have got the draft guidance right, whether the proposed safeguards are sufficient, and whether there is anything we might have missed or should amend.”
Concerns were raised during the recent council meeting that the college was effectively signalling it would not listen to the professions by indicating it would not make substantial changes to its proposed guidance.
The college said the consultation will be open to all veterinary professionals, vet and vet nurse students, practice managers and all those who work in practice teams.
Veterinary surgeons and nurses were invited to take part this week and other key stakeholders will also be contacted to give their input.
Dr Donald said: “As difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic made all our working lives, the numerous lockdowns gave us the opportunity to explore what ‘under care’ meant in principle, and helped us to learn how new guidance could best work in practice and across all species.
“The past two years have shown us that the veterinary professions are highly capable of adopting new ways of working. However, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that any changes continue to allow us to provide safe and effective care for our patients, and meet the appropriate expectations of our clients.
“While we recognise and reflect on the need for change, the proposed guidance seeks to protect animal health and welfare and maintain public trust by ensuring that decision-making remains firmly in the hands of individual veterinary surgeons, as to what they, in their professional judgement, consider appropriate in a specific situation.”
The consultation can be found via www.rcvs.org.uk/undercare