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Analysis of the information gained from stage one was used to develop the format and questions for an anonymous online qualitative survey, which asks veterinary professionals to reflect on what, for them, should underpin good regulations and guidelines for practice, as well as how these principles should be applied in particular situations relating to 24/7 emergency cover and “under care”, before inviting their views on how they would like regulations on these two areas to deal with any tensions between different desirable regulatory aims.