“For those who, like me, live in the Stoke area, Iris’s Cats in Need is something of a local institution, not only in rehoming stray cats with loving new families, but also in reuniting lost cats with their owners. This year many of our most vulnerable have had to contend with increased isolation and loneliness, and I know that cats and other companion animals can act as a lifeline and a source of solace and comfort, so I am very glad to be able to help Iris’s continue its wonderful work.”