28 Oct 2020
David Argyle will make a statement to RCVS council at its next scheduled meeting on 5 November 2020, to give council opportunity to consider the matter further.
The RCVS has released the following statement concerning allegations of bullying at The University of Edinburgh.
It reads: “We are aware of concerns recently reported in the media regarding our junior vice-president, Professor [David] Argyle, and the allegations of bullying at his workplace, The University of Edinburgh.
“We know The University of Edinburgh takes any such accusations extremely seriously and that its inquiry fully and robustly investigated the claims in 2019. This inquiry found no evidence of misconduct, a decision that was later upheld after an appeal.”
It continues: “We have a no-tolerance approach to bullying, and we are pleased the university inquiry found no issues to be addressed.
“We understand the Intersol report referred to in the media recently was not from a formal inquiry, but was the report of a review commissioned jointly by The University of Edinburgh and the University and Colleges Union (UCU) to offer ‘safe space’ conversations with those who felt they had been bullied in order to bring the vet school community together.”
The statement adds: “We recognise the massive impact bullying can have on anyone who has been subject to it and the recently published individual accounts were upsetting to read.
“We are also mindful of the huge amount of stress that can be caused by ‘trial by media’, especially when an inquiry has concluded that there were no issues to be found.”
Concluding, the statement says: “In this case, any discussion around the role of RCVS junior vice-president is a matter for RCVS council, as the postholder is elected by that group.
“Prof Argyle will be making a statement to council at its next scheduled meeting on 5 November 2020. Thereafter, council will have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have, and to consider this matter further.”