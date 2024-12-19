19 Dec
The president of the RCVS has chosen StreetVet to be the recipient of the college’s annual Christmas donation.
The £4,000 donation was made by president Linda Belton to the charity, which delivers free essential veterinary care to the animal companions of people experiencing homelessness in towns and cities across the UK – from Cornwall to Glasgow.
Miss Belton said: “The charity’s work providing free veterinary care for animals whose owners are experiencing homelessness is just one example of how the veterinary professions positively impact not only animals, but also people, whether through individuals or wider society.
“Our connection with society at large is often overlooked and the collective veterinary voice has a lot to offer.”
Responding to the news, Jade Statt, co-founder and clinical director for StreetVet, added: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that StreetVet has been selected as the RCVS president’s charity this Christmas.
“The demand for our support continues to rise and these crucial funds will help us to continue delivering our free veterinary care services to the pets and their owners that need it most.
“The support we get from the veterinary profession as a whole – in funds, expertise, procedures, and volunteer hours – is truly incredible and StreetVet would not exist without it. Thank you all so much.”
More information about StreetVet can be found via its website.